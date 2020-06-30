Metro Connection Buses Resume on Monday

Loudoun County Transit will resume service for Metro Connection Bus Routes 990 and 992 on Monday, July 6, after stopping them in March as the county government began its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. And, for now, bus rides are still free.

The buses will get back on the road as Loudoun County moves into Phase Three of the “Forward Virginia” reopening plan, which gradually eases restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

However, bus service is still reduced. On Route 990, morning service from Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station to Loudoun County has been reduced from seven to four trips. And on Route 992, the afternoon service from Loudoun County to Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station has also been reduced from seven to four trips.

Loudoun County Transit has also changed some rules for riders to match health officials’ guidance for slowing the spread of the virus, including requiring face coverings and six feet of social distancing. Buses are also getting additional cleaning.

Bus fares are waived until Aug. 31 on all Loudoun Transit buses.

Get more information on bus service and schedule changes at loudoun.gov/buschanges.

For information and updates regarding Loudoun County’s COVID-19 response, including guidance from health officials, go to loudoun.gov/coronavirus.