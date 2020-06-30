Purcellville Mayor Proposes Support for Area Filmmakers

Purcellville Mayor Kwasi Fraser is urging the town to create a Purcellville Film Office as a component of the Purcellville Arts Council or Train Station Advisory Board to support professional filmmakers, producers, actors and crews living in the 20132 ZIP code.

Fraser said the proposal was first presented three months ago to the Economic Development Advisory Committee by a resident of Lincoln.

Under the proposal, area filmmakers would be encouraged to place Purcellville locations in their films, like the town’s reservoir property or Fireman’s Field. As an example, Fraser said the Basham Simms Wastewater Facility could be portrayed in a film as an alien spaceship.

The town could also host film workshops at the Train Station. Fraser said one person could set up there four or five days a week welcoming guests and providing them with information about films and town history.

Fraser said he would work with the Arts Council and Train Station Advisory Board to move the proposal forward.