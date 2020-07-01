Dealer Gets 20 Year for Leesburg Man’s Fatal Overdose

A former Northern Virginia resident was sentenced today to 20 years in federal prison for the distribution of heroin that resulted in the death of a Leesburg man in March 2016.

According to court documents, John Jacob Stapleton, 33, who most recently resided in Fort Pierce, FL, regularly obtained illegal opioids from sources of supply that he and others distributed to customers within Loudoun County and the greater Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. In March 2016, Stapleton distributed heroin that resulted in the death of a former Loudoun County resident, identified as “E.L.”

A forensic toxicologist determined that victim’s blood and vitreous humor each contained a combination of morphine and 6-acetylmorhpine, and a forensic pathologist determined that he died of heroin poisoning. Investigators determined that he overdosed on heroin that another individual obtained directly from Stapleton.

This matter was investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Safe Streets/HIDTA Task Force.