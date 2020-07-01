Leesburg Residents Awarded for Patriotic Displays

Three of Leesburg’s most patriotic residents today got a visit from the mayor and a special sign to add to their holiday house displays. The winners of the town’s inaugural“The Decoration of Independence” contest were announced this morning.

The contest was created by the town’s Parks and Recreation Department after the decision was made to cancel the popular annual July Fourth festival and the fireworks display Ida Lee Park because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Kelly Burk and Donna Torraca, chairwoman of the Commission on Public Arts, visited the three top winners to present them with winner’s signs and gift certificates to Wegmans.

The top prize winner was Debra Bunde, whose home at 313 Oakcrest Manor Drive is known to be elaborately decked out for every holiday.

“It’s always some kind of fantasyland right here,” she said. “I love to do it. Got any more holidays you want to celebrate here in Leesburg? I’ll throw something up.”

Her display includes plenty of red, white and blue, as well as photos of family members serving in the military.

Second place went to Kim Turman, at 409 Lacey Ct. Third place was awarded to Kristy Murdock at 17 Cornwall St.

While town leaders are hopeful for the parade and fireworks festival to return next year, also look for the decorating contest to return as a tradition in the making.