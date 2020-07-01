Potomac Green Burglary Suspect Hospitalized

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported burglary and assault at Ashburn home Tuesday evening.

According to the report, the suspect forced his way into an apartment on Hope Spring Terrace in the Potomac Green neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. June 30. He assaulted the homeowner. He then grabbed a knife and sustained self-inflicted injuries.

The suspect was detained when deputies arrived. He initially was taken to Inova Loudoun Hospital and then transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital because of the extent of his injuries and for a mental health evaluation.