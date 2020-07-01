TASTE Leesburg Canceled

Another popular town event is a coronavirus casualty.

The Town of Leesburg announced today its TASTE Leesburg event has been canceled because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the commitments to vendors and performers that we need to make now, we have made the decision to cancel TASTE Leesburg,” said Rich Williams, Leesburg’s Director of Parks & Recreation. “This event does not lend itself to the social distancing protocols we anticipate will remain in place through the end of summer. We are disappointed, of course, but feel that it is in the best interest of the health and safety of the community. We look forward to bringing this event back in the summer of 2021.”

The event, in its third year, typically draws thousands to the downtown area, giving them an opportunity to sample food and beverages from local restaurants and food trucks.

