VFW Post Launches Online Donation Drive

Every year, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1177 in Leesburg conducts a Buddy Poppy drive during the Memorial Day weekend to raise money for the post’s Veterans’ Relief Fund.

With events canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the post is hoping to recover some of that lost revenue through a public donation drive. The money is used to support area veteran and their families.

To help out, find the VFW Post 1177 Veterans Relief Fund page at gofundme.com.