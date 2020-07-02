10 Apply for Leesburg Town Attorney Position

Ten individuals have expressed an interest in being Leesburg’s next town attorney.

Human Resources Director Josh Didawick offered an update on the recruitment process Wednesday, following a meeting Tuesday night when council members discussed the matter in closed session.

He said the 10 who have applied for the position are largely from within the Washington, DC, metropolitan area. The application process began May 5, and the first review of applications began about a month after that. The position is open until filled, he said, so the application process remains open.

Didawick declined to say how many applicants are being considered after the council reviewed the applications Tuesday night. He said he anticipates a selection being made in late July or early August, but the start date will depend on how much notice the selected individual must give to his or her employer.

Martin Crim is serving as the interim town attorney following the council dismissing former town attorney Barbara Notar in February. Council members agreed to a separation agreement with Notar following weeks of closed sessions regarding her performance evaluation. She had served as town attorney since 2015, and joined town staff as deputy town attorney in 2008.

krodriguez@loudounnow.com