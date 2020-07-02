Battlefield Parkway/Rt. 7 Turns to Close, Traffic Lights Removed in Late July

The turns from Rt. 7 onto Battlefield Parkway in Leesburg will close in late July as construction crews begin work to build an overpass and interchange ramps to replace the intersection.

Rt. 7 will remain open throughout the project, which is expected to take 10 months. Also as part of this phase of construction, the traffic signal at the intersection will be turned off, clearing Rt. 7 of traffic signals from Cardinal Park Drive in Leesburg to City Center Boulevard in Sterling.

Battlefield Parkway will be closed between Russell Branch Parkway and the Marketplace at Potomac Station shopping center entrance. Traffic will be detoured onto Russell Branch Parkway and Fort Evans Road. To help detour traffic flow, a second left turn lane is being added from southbound Battlefield Parkway to eastbound Fort Evans Road, and from northbound River Creek Parkway to westbound Fort Evans Road.

In addition to the overpass, the $77.3 million project includes removing the signal at Rt. 7 and Cardinal Park Drive next May and modifying that intersection, adding extra lanes to eastbound Rt. 7, and building a shared-use path and sidewalk along Battlefield Parkway.

The entire project is scheduled to be complete in fall 2021.

Watch a video detailing the detour routes here. Go to virginiadot.org/route7battlefield throughout the project for updates.