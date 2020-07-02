David Lee Dodds, 1937-2020

David Lee Dodds, 83, of Leesburg, Virginia passed away peacefully at his home on June 28, 2020 after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s.

David was born February 26, 1937 in Anacostia, Washington, D.C, the only child of Dee L. Dodds and Rose Mary Sebastian Dodds.

He graduated from Anacostia High School in 1955 and then served honorably in the United States Navy in both active duty and the reserves for 12 years as a jet engine mechanic. Following the Navy, David worked as a field engineer for the Potomac Electric Power Company (PEPCO) for 39 years. He married Catherine Whipple, the love of his life, on July 1, 1967 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Washington, D.C.

David is survived by his wife, Catherine, his four daughters, Katherine (Thomas) Trask of Leesburg, VA; Beverley (Aaron) Hansen of Lake Forest, CA; Alicia (Erik) Martini of Arlington, VA; and Mary Lea (Michael) Marrow of Quakertown, PA, and his seven grandchildren, Morgen, Noah, Gwendolyn, Celia, Ian, Willa, and Kailey.

David was a resident of Leesburg, VA for over 50 years, during which time he was an active member of St. John’s R.C. church and a leader in the Leesburg Host Lions Club, serving as President and in other leadership roles over his 40 active years in the organization. In his free time, David loved to garden, travel extensively, and spend time with his friends and family. His garden was admired widely and was the sight of many happy gatherings with friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Leesburg Host Lions Club at 115 Queen St. NE Leesburg, VA 20176 to honor David’s memory.

David will be interred at Leesburg Union Cemetery in Leesburg, Virginia.