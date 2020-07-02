Eleanor Louise Costello Hazel, 1933-2020

Eleanor Louise Costello Hazel of Broad Run, VA died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on June 25 after a lengthy illness.

The daughter of Thurman Oliver Costello and Esther Louisa Virts Costello, Mrs. Hazel was born at Clover Hill Farm in Waterford, Virginia on February 9, 1933. She and William A. “Bill” Hazel, Sr., were married on April 17, 1954 in the Waterford Presbyterian Church and enjoyed a 58-year marriage. Mr. Hazel later founded William A. Hazel, Inc., now located in Chantilly, Virginia.

Raised on a farm and a Fauquier County resident since 1957, Mrs. Hazel served with distinction as a 4-H club leader in Fauquier County for many years instructing crafts and international cooking. Several of her club members went on to win achievement awards at the local, district, and state levels. She was an inductee into the 4-H Hall of Fame and continued to support the Fauquier County 4-H Fair.

The Hazels were congregants of the Warrenton Presbyterian Church since 1957 where Mrs. Hazel was a long-time Sunday School teacher. Bill and Eleanor became the second longest attending members of the church.

Known for her wit and creativity, Eleanor wrote numerous poems humorously depicting family events including marriages, birthdays and Christmas. She tirelessly drafted thoughtful notes to elderly friends and shut ins. Although she enjoyed travel, her favorite place was home with family.

Collectively, the Hazels were known for their dedicated civic involvement in Northern Virginia and throughout the state. Committed to education, Bill and Eleanor Hazel supported numerous colleges and universities including, locally, George Mason University, Shenandoah University, and Lord Fairfax Community College. Among the secondary schools were Highland, Woodberry Forest, and Flint Hill schools.

Mrs. Hazel is predeceased by Mr. Hazel (1935 – 2012), daughter Barbara Joan (1961 – 1963),sister Louisa, brother Thurman Oliver and his wife Jean Douglas Costello, and her brother John Albert Costello. She is survived by her sister-in-law Sue Wenner Costello and five children:Dr. William A. Hazel, Jr. and his wife Cindy of Oakton, VA; his daughters Ruth M. Hazel of Vienna, VA and Jean B. Hazel of Leesburg, VA; his son David L. Hazel of Broad Run and his wife Amanda; and B. Daniel Hazel of The Plains, VA and his wife Leslie. Mrs. Hazel also leaves behind 11 grandchildren: Drew Hazel,Whitney Little, Mrs. Suzanne Rupp and husband Cullen, Jaclyn Little,Christina Benza and husband George, David Little, Catherine Soltesz, Mary Claire Soltesz, Henry Hazel,Andrew Hazel, and Charlie Hazel. Additionally, she departs from her beloved great- grandchildren Bennett, Ellie Grace, and Jack Rupp.

The family wishes to thank Mrs. Hazel’s loyal and loving friend Mrs. Alberta W. King, Mrs. Patty Simpson, RN, and the dedicated caregivers charged with sustaining her at home, keeping her safe, and compassionately attending to her well-being.

A private celebration of life and interment will be held at Little Georgetown Cemetery near the family farm in Broad Run.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mrs. Hazel’s favorite organizations: Operation Smile, Youth for Tomorrow, The Fauquier 4-H Club or the Warrenton Presbyterian Church.

