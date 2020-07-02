Lovettsville Postal Worker Found Guilty of Petit Larceny

The Lovettsville Post Office worker caught stealing packages has been convicted of larceny.

General District Court Judge William J. Minor, Jr. on Thursday found Nelson Clark guilty of petit larceny. Although Clark was originally charged with felony embezzlement, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office agreed to reduce the charge. Under Virginia law, any person who steals something valued at less than $1,000 may be found guilty of petit larceny, as opposed to grand larceny for stealing something valued at more than $1,000.

For his sentence, Clark is required to complete 80 hours of community service between now and May 27, 2021. At that point, he will come before a judge to show that he has completed the community service and paid all court costs.

On Dec. 4, 2019, a special agent with the Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General confronted at the Lovettsville Post Office with allegations that Clark had been stealing packages. Upon walking out of the Post Office, Clark crashed his car into the postal agent’s car, at which point the agent shot Clark in the arm.

Clark has been out of jail on bond since December.

