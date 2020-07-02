Lovettsville Solicits Resident Input on Transportation Concerns

The Town of Lovettsville and its consultants are looking for residents to provide information on concerns surrounding the town’s transportation network.

The Planning Commission and theEPR traffic engineering firmare in the middle of crafting a Transportation Master Plan and are seeking out volunteers to be interviewed on transportation concerns, possible improvements and ideas to ensure the town continues to balance pedestrian and vehicular uses.

To volunteer, email Town Manager Rob Ritter attownmanager@lovettsvilleva.govand Planning Commission Chairwoman Shiva Schilling atsschilling@lovettsvilleva.gov.

The master plan, which is costing the town $65,000, shouldbe completed by the end of 2020 and will see EPR recommend vehicular-, pedestrian- and bicycle-related improvements to the Planning Commission.