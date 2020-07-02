Middleburg Council Considers New Standards for Proclamation, Resolution Requests

The Town of Middleburg is evaluating the use of more thorough standards when vetting requests for the Town Council to approve proclamations and resolutions.

The Town Council last Thursday night discussed implementing a system that would make the request process clearer for residents, perhaps by having them fill out a half-page request form describing what they’re looking for and a bit of history on the topic. Mayor Bridge Littleton suggested such requests should be legitimate and fairly substantial, noting there might be many requests for proclamations and resolutions involving topics that are well-known to some but new to many—such as Kidney Cancer Awareness Week.

Town Clerk Rhonda North said implementing such a process would require more staff time. Currently, all requests go straight to North. If it’s for a proclamation, North forwards it directly to Littleton, who then determines whether to add it to a council agenda. Resolutions get forwarded to all council members, one of whom must sponsor the resolution to add it to an agenda for a vote. There are no restrictions on how many requests the town can receive or add to a council agenda.

Last week’s discussion was prompted by a recent request from a resident who soughtthe council to pass resolutions supporting the town’s black and LGBTQ communities.

The Town Council will discuss the matter further at a later meeting, once North compiles more information.