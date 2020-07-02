Purcellville Police Department Hires First Admin Lieutenant

The Purcellville Police Department has hired Scott Moskowitz as the department’s first administrative lieutenant. He started work on Monday.

According to a town statement, the hire will allow the department to better divide its operations and administrative branches, and provide greater oversight to administrative duties and logistical operations.

Moskowitz joins the force with more than 27 years of experience with the Fairfax County Police Department. Most recently, he held the rank of second lieutenant and was the supervisor of the Fairfax County Police Canine Section. During his time in Fairfax, Moskowitz received two Bronze Medals of Valor, a Certificate of Valor, a Meritorious Action Award, two Team Excellence Awards and a Life Saving Award.He is a graduate of Kean University and formerly served as an instructor for the International Association of Chiefs of Police Leadership in Police Organization. He is a certified K9