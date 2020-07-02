Vickers Returns to Lead Hillsboro Charter Academy; In-Person Classes Planned

As they prepare for a 2020-21 school year that will bring students into the classroom fulltime, members of the Hillsboro Charter Academy have lured a veteran Loudoun educator to lead the way.

Paul Vickers, Loudoun’s 2009 Principal of the Year, joined the school as its principal July 1. Vickers began his career as an elementary school teacher in Fairfax County and worked for more than two decades as a Loudoun schools administrator. He served as principal at Waterford Elementary from 1997 to 2000 and as the inaugural principal of Mill Run Elementary from 2000 until his retirement in 2015. During the past five years, Vickers has served long-term administrative substitute roles at Leesburg, Evergreen Mill, Sterling and Guilford elementary schools and the Douglass School.

The public charter school, established in 2016, is working with county school administrators to implement a plan that will allow all students to attend classes five-days a week this fall.

Physical distancing guidelines have prompted the county School Board to limit in-class attendance to two days a week starting in September in the traditional public schools, with an option for parents to choose all-online learning. HCA plans to move some classes into the Old Stone School building next door. Along with a request to allow some staff members to shift their teaching roles, the propose changes are expected to comply with state and CDC health safety guidelines. The plans are expected to get final approval later this month.