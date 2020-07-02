William E. Stewart, 81, of Leesburg, departed this life on June 22, 2020

William’s ecosphere of love is encircled by his beloved wife of 59 years, Josie L. Stewart of Leesburg, Virgnia; his adored children, Cloveta & Andre McBeth of Miami, Florida, Sonya & Gerard Habimana of Landenberg, Pennsylvania, and Donna & Richard Jackson of Leesburg, VA; his treasured grandchildren, Richard Jackson, Jr of Laurel, Maryland, Caylin McBeth of Miami, Florida, Kieana McBeth of Los Angeles, California and Briana Jackson of Leesburg, Virginia; and his ever-cherished cousins, nieces and nephews spread throughout the United States.

Viewing and visitation will be held at 10a.m. till time of “Home Going” service 11

a.m. on Friday July 3, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 22870 Dominion Lane in Sterling, VA , the Rev. Gregory L. Spurlock, Pastor. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery , Arlington, VA.

[Lyles Funeral Service]