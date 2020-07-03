Ábaco Completes SBA Certification

Leesburg-based Ábaco Strategy has been accepted into the United States Small Business Administration’s Business Development Program.

Founded in 2014, Ábaco is a professional services and information technology company based in Leesburg’s HUB Zone, at 17 Loudoun St. SE.

The nine-year certification allows the company to compete for set-aside and sole-sourced federal contracts and provides assistance from the SBA in navigating federal contracting, guidance in forming joint ventures, and management assistance.

“We are excited about this accomplishment and look forward to the opportunity to build new partnerships and expand our operations with the federal government. This certification provides access to resources and support to expand our business while continuing to deliver the high-quality services and support to our customers that Ábaco has become known for,” said President and CEO Estefania Arregui-Gomez.

Learn more atabacostrategy.com.