Loudoun United Season Begins July 20

Loudoun United FC will play its first match since the suspension of the 2020 USL Championship season against Hartford Athletic on July 20, which will be nationally televised on ESPN 2.

The United Soccer League on Friday announced its schedule for the resumption of the 2020 USL Championship season.

Loudoun United has been placed in Group F with Eastern Conference rivals the New York Red Bulls II, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Hartford Athletic and the Philadelphia Union II. Loudoun United will play each team in Group F three times, and will play an additional three matches against the Charleston Battery, North Carolina FC, and Louisville City FC.

Following a three-match road trip to kick-off the return to play, Loudoun United will return to Segra Field for its first home match since October 19, 2019 to square off in a rivalry contest against Louisville City FC on August 15.