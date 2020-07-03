Lovettsville Council Honors McIntyre for 8 Years of Service

The Town Council on June 18 honored Vice Mayor Jim McIntyre for his eight years of service on the council.

McIntyre was first elected to the Town Council in 2012, was re-elected in 2016 and was appointed vice mayor in 2018. In 2012, he became the chairman of the Lovettsville Oktoberfest Committee and is credited with helping to transform the event into one of the top-10 Oktoberfests in the world. As festmeister, McIntyre helped to add the weiner dog races, the royalty competition and the mounted Mariachi band to the event through the years.

McIntyre also formerly taught a “Gym with Jim” class at the Lovettsville Community Center and, along with his family, has volunteered with the Lovettsville Cooperative Market.

“Vice Mayor McIntyre has served this Town with strength, integrity, and compassion for the past eight years,” Mayor Nate Fontaine wrote in his email newsletter. “We are a better community because of your efforts.”