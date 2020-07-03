Middleburg Council Approves $1M in FY20 Budget Amendments

The Middleburg Town Council last Thursday night voted to approve Fiscal Year 2020 budget amendments to account for $1.14 million in projected COVID-19-related spending, charitable contributions and capital improvement projects.

The amendments account for $199,250 in spending on the town’s restaurant and retail business support program. Close to $75,000 will come from the town’s allocation in CARES Act funding while the rest of that money will come from the town’s FY20 contingency.

Another $110,000 in additional spending in the FY20 budget accounts for contributions to the Middleburg Charter School, the American Legion and the Middleburg Community Center. That is being covered by the FY20 contingency.

A $40,000 capital improvement project for the Windy Hill driveway was expected to be spent in FY19 but was rolled over to this fiscal year. That is being covered primarily by the unencumbered General Fund balance and secondarily by the FY20 contingency.

The $790,000 west end pump station replacement is also a part of the budget amendment. That money was also expected to be spent in FY19 but was rolled over to this fiscal year. The town will cover that cost via a bond it recently refunded.