Rent, Mortgage Relief Available in Loudoun

Loudoun County has received $450,000 from the state’s Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program, which the county government and Northern Virginia Family Service will make available to local renters and homeowners.

To be eligible for relief, Loudoun County renters and homeowners must meet several criteria. Those include a valid lease in the their name or other documentation confirming the landlord-tenant relationship, or a mortgage statement in their name; a loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic; a rent or mortgage amount that is at or below 150 percent Fair Market Rate, or $2,560.50 for a two-bedroom unit; and a gross household income at or below 80 percent of area median income based on current month’s income, or $79,600 for a household of four.

The financial assistance comes as a one-time payment, with the possibility of future payments based on the availability of funding and the need for additional assistance in the future.

For more information or to get help, call Loudoun County’s Information and Referral program at 703-777-0420. Once referred, Northern Virginia Family Service will assist in the application process.

Governor Ralph Northam launched the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program with $50 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

“Expanding access to safe, affordable housing has been and will continue to be a top priority of my administration, during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” Northam stated. “The Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program will help Virginians experiencing financial instability as a result of this unprecedented health crisis by preventing evictions and foreclosures and keeping Virginia families safely in their homes as we battle this virus.”

The program also involves targeted outreach to communities of color, which have been disproportionately impacted during the pandemic.

The program also gives precedence to households without other federal and state eviction or foreclosure protections. Until July 20, priority will be given to households with current gross incomes equal to or below 50 percent of Area Median Income. After July 20, households with current gross incomes at or below 80 percent of Area Median Income will be also be included. Households with an unlawful detainer action dated prior to June 8 will be given top consideration.