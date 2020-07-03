This is My Brave Awarded Grant

This Is My Brave, a Loudoun-based nonprofit, is one of 10 organizations nationwide to be awarded a grant from the Alkermes’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The fund was established to assist nonprofits in their work to rapidly address pandemic-related needs for people living with addiction, serious mental illness, or cancer. More than 350 applications were submitted.

This is my Brave provides a community and platform for people living with mental illness to speak out in an effort to end the stigma associated with mental health disorders. The organization plans to use the support to build upon BraveTV, a Facebook Live series, to urgently address COVID-19 related needs for people living with addiction and serious mental illness.