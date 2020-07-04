Round Hill Seeks Applicants for Town Council, Planning Commission

In addition to soliciting applicants for a vacant seat on the Town Council, the Town of Round Hill is also searching for a resident to fill a vacancy on the Planning Commission.

Residents who have lived in the town’s corporate limits for at least six months interested in applying to fill a seat on the commission that expires Dec. 31, 2022, should sent a letter of interest, resume and qualifications toTown Administrator Melissa Hynes atmhynes@roundhillva.organd Mayor Scott Ramsey atsramsey@roundhillva.orgby Aug. 1.

The Planning Commission meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., in addition to special meetings as required.

The town last month also announced there was a vacancy on the Town Council. While a resident will be appointed to that vacancy soon, a special election will be held Nov. 3 to fill the vacancy until the term expires June 20, 2022. Interested residents should also email Hynes and Ramsey by Aug. 1.

The Town Council meets regularly on the first and third Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m., in addition to special meetings as required.