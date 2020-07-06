Loudoun Parents on the Clock for 2020 School Choice Decision

It is decision time for the parents of more than 83,000 public school students. They have until 8 a.m. Monday, July 13 to choose between a hybrid instruction plan that will include two days a week of in-person, at-school classes, or a full-time distance learning program.

Classes are slated to start Sept. 8. Provided Loudoun County remains in at least Phase Three of the commonwealth’s COVID-19 response, the decisions made this week will be binding through the first semester, which ends Jan. 15, 2021.

Today, parents were emailed details of the two educational offering options that were developed by teams of administrators, educators and students over the past several weeks. The option of returning all students to class fulltime was ruled out because it could not be accomplished without violating physical distancing guidelines recommended to curb the spread of the infection.

Parents will make their selections by logging into the school division’s ParentVUE system.Those needing help communicating their selection may call the LCPS COVID-19 Information Hotline at​​571-252-6499.

“We acknowledge the diverse opinions regarding how schools should operate in the new school year and believe that these two options are the best possible options we can provide for Loudoun County families while generally adhering to the guidance from local, state, and national public health experts. We would prefer 100% in-person learning for all students, if it could be safely delivered, and we will continue to work to be prepared to shift to an approach that involves more in-person learning for more students as public-health conditions allow,” Superintendent Eric Williams and School Board Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan wrote in the packet sent to parents Monday morning.

Explanations of the two class options were included in a 16-page slide presentation sent to parents. On Wednesday, Williams and senior staff members plan avirtual town hall meetingto provide more information and to answer questions from parents. Up to 3,000 people can participate in the forum, soregistration is required. Parents alsomay submit questionsin advance.Answers to the most frequently asked questions will be posted after the event to the LCPS Return to School 2020 Planning web page.Questions about individual students or family situations will not be addressed during the live session. The town hall can be viewed by those not registered to participant on the school division’s webcast and cable television channels.

While both class options will depend heavily on distance learning, the online offerings are expected to be far different than the programs rolled out after schools closed in March. The fall program will include more live interaction with teachers as well as mandatory participation. Another key difference is that the work will be graded.

Students selecting the hybrid option will attend classes in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays or Wednesdays and Thursdays. They’ll be subject to health questionnaires and tempature checks and will be required to wear face coverings in circumstances when six feet of distancing is not possible.

The 100 percent distance learning option will include blocks of live teaching, small group instruction and independent study time, starting at 8 a.m. and continuing through 2:30 Tuesdays through Fridays.

For all students, Mondays will be used for the completion of homework projects, teacher planning and student support.

Students with disabilities and English language learners are expected to be offered more in-person, in-class time.

Once administrators know how many students will select the hybrid option, they will begin building individual class schedules. The creation of bus routes also will be a complicated element of the scheduling puzzle. Physical distancing guidelines are expected to reduce bus capacities from 77 or 84 students to 13 or 14.