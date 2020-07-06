Loudoun’s Rural Roads Declared Eligible for Historic Registry Listings

Loudoun County’s 300-year-old rural road network has been formally recognized as a valuable historic asset.

On June 18, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources declared the roads officially eligible for listing on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places at the quarterly meeting of its State Review Board.

Usually, historic sites that win this recognition are buildings, battlefields, structures or sets of structures with a specific role in historic time periods, or the lives of residents. The concept of determining an entire network of hundreds of miles of roads eligible for the high state and national honor was a novel one for the organization.

There is little precedent in Virginia and around the United States, although in 2002, one section of unpaved roads in southwestern Loudoun was declared a County Historic District by the Board of Supervisors.

Preservation Virginia had listed the roads on its “Most Endangered Historic Sites” list for 2020 in May, but the new designation by VDHR shows the value the state puts these roads as a “living museum” with three centuries of the county’s history woven into the roads’ twists and turns.

VDHR’s determination that the road network is eligible for listing on the Virginia and National Registers of Historic Places required a demonstration of both their historic significance and physical integrity.

Professional preservationist Jane Covington, who written several successful applications for state and national register listings in Loudoun— including most recently to add the village of Willisville to the National Register—led the effort on behalf ofAmerica’s Routes, a local group dedicated to celebrating Loudoun’s rural roads.

Covington’s years-long work with VDHR staff was based on extensive research, building a case for the network’s historic significance and physical integrity. The document approved by VDHR tells the role the road network had in the agricultural and cultural patterns of life in Loudoun’s three centuries of history.

As Covington’s submission indicated, Loudoun’s old roads pre-date America. They were carved out of the hilly terrain by early settlers who built prosperous agricultural communities.

Further, her research also showed that despite generations of grading, repairs and adjustment, the routes and alignments of Loudoun’s old roads still capture their long history of supporting the county’s communities and economy.

The need for those roads to function as part of a transportation network has highlighted the quandary of preserving them as authentic historic assets without succumbing to the demands for high-speed travel. Of the 700 miles of public roads in western Loudoun’s Rural Policy Area, more than one third are unpaved.The roads are under pressure from increasing traffic, but the Virginia Department of Transportation is experimenting with new materials and techniques to help preserve them and provide safe and reliable transportation.

“This recognition bestowed by VDHR may help ensure their future,” Covington stated.