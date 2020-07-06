Virtual Input Sought on Rt. 9 Safety Study

Loudoun County government will host an online meeting to gather public input on the future of Rt. 9 on July 16 from 6-8 p.m.

During the meeting, the county will present information about a study of the 13 miles of Rt. 9 between the West Virginia border to Rt. 7 at Clarke’s Gap. The meeting will include a pre-recorded presentation, detailed corridor diagrams and an online survey.

Log-in information and meeting materials will be available by close of business Friday, July 10 atloudoun.gov/route9. There will also be an online form to the public to submit questions in advance and sign up to ask questions at the event. The deadline to complete the form is noon Wednesday, July 15.

The Loudoun County government is conducting the Route 9 Safety and Operational Study to identify safety and traffic operational concerns and recommend solutions to the Board of Supervisors.

For more information about the study, to sign up for updates, and to be notified when meeting materials are available, go toloudoun.gov/route9.