Letter: Chris Stevenson, Purcellville

Editor: As a former Republican and continued conservative, I have been battling despondency regarding the status and trajectory of the imperfect yet grand American experiment in self-government since the summer of 2016. I have tried to keep up the fight.

The Republican reactions to the nation’s latest perils, best captured in Mr. Trump’s ugly, fear-mongering, compassionless and divisivepresentation on July4, push me to despair, and almost persuade me to give up.

However, as I remember Lincoln’s words so long ago on a bloody battlefield of a tragic war, that America was then in the throes of a new birth of freedom, I now understand that the travail, after 157 years, continues. The president, and the anger, ignorance, racism, hate, arrogance, bigotry, dishonesty and willfuldesire to pit us against each other swirling menacingly all about him and his party, combine to damn America’s capacity for stability, healing, progress and the fulfillment of our role in the world.

I invite all conservatives to not give up, but rather to join with me and help sweep Republicans out of office this November so that the promise of America is stymied no longer.

Chris Stevenson, Purcellville