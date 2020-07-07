Loudoun Commuter Bus Service to Resume July 13

Loudoun County Transit will resume commuter bus service to and from stops in and around Washington, DC on Monday, July 13.

The change follows the county’s move into Phase Three of the “Forward Virginia” reopening plan, which gradually eases restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. It also comes a week after Metro Connection Bus service resumed on Monday, July 6.

Commuter Bus service is still reduced from pre-pandemic schedules.

Route 481 will make nine trips in the morning from Loudoun County to Washington, DC.

Route 482 will make nine trips in the morning from Loudoun County to Rosslyn, the Pentagon and Crystal City.

Route 881 will make nine trips in the afternoon from Washington, D.C. to Loudoun County.

And Route 882 will make nine trips in the afternoon from Crystal City, the Pentagon and Rosslyn to Loudoun County.

There will be no service to the Navy Yard Metrorail Station, the Waterfront Metrorail Station, H Street and 9th Street.

All routes provide service to and from the Leesburg Park and Ride on Sycolin Road and the Dulles North Transit Center. Routes will depart every 15 to 30 minutes.

Loudoun County Transit has also changed some rules for riders to match health officials’ guidance for slowing the spread of the virus, including requiring face coverings and six feet of social distancing. Buses are also getting additional cleaning, and are running at 50 percent passenger capacity to allow for distancing between passengers.

Bus fares are waived until Aug. 31 on all Loudoun Transit buses. Get more information on bus service and schedule changes at loudoun.gov/buschanges.