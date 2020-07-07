Purcellville Town Hall Reopens to Public

The Town of Purcellville reopened its town hall to the public Monday on a limited basis, following the commonwealth’s move to the third phase of reopenings.

It is open to residents Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors will be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing protocols. Town Hall will remain staffed Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Town staffers are available by phone and email. If needed, the staff will work with residents to schedule in-person appointments. Residents are encouraged to limit unnecessary trips to the town hall and continue to utilize other methods to conduct business with the town until the declaration of emergency has ended.

The Finance office is available to assist customers by phone at 540-338-7093 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Water and sewer service inquiries can be emailed to revenueteam@purcellvilleva.gov. To make a payment, mail it to 221 South Nursery Avenue, Purcellville, VA 20132; drop it off in the town’s secure 24-hour drop box on the south side of town hall; or pay it online at purcellvilleva.gov/payments.

For more information, go to purcellvilleva.gov, call 540-338-7421. Or email info@purcellvilleva.gov.