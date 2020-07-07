Round Hill Asks Residents to Limit Summer Water Use

The Round Hill Town Council last week declared voluntary water restrictions for the 1,700 households the municipal water system serves.

According to a town statement, town leaders are hoping to limit stress on the water system. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the town has seen an increase in water demand, which it expects will increase during the summer months. Water customers are requested to conserve water whenever possible by limiting lawn and garden watering, car washes, swimming pool fills and other similar activities.

“It has become necessary to ask residents to be mindful of how they use water and to do their part to help reduce demand until further notice,” a July 1 town statement reads.

The town has publicized a list of 10 ways to cut back on water consumption. It suggests spreading mulch around plants to better retain water, shutting off water while scrubbing dishes and brushing teeth, replacing showerheads if showers fill a 1-gallon bucket in less than 20 seconds, shortening shower times by one minute to save up to 150 gallons of water each month, and repairing leaks in swimming pool systems.

For more information, email Town Administrator Melissa Hynes atmhynes@roundhillva.org.