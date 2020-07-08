Man Found Dead in Sterling Roadway; LCSO Investigates as Homicide

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent homicide in the Jefferson Village neighborhood near Sterling.

According to the report,the victim was located in the roadway along Emerald Point Terrace near Winding Road around 3:30 a.m. on July 8. The adult male has not yet been identified.

Deputies are canvassing the area and residents can expect a continued law enforcement presence in the community.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.