John F. Dougherty, 1943-2020

John Dougherty passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, June 26, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

John is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Rosemary M. (McCarthy) Dougherty, his daughter, Rosemary E.(Brian) Daum, his son, John T. (Jillaine) Dougherty and his two grandchildren, Madeleine Daum and Max Daum. He is also survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Doyle and Frances (Joseph) Romano. John was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth (Ward) Dougherty.

John was born in Philadelphia, PA, where he graduated from West Catholic High School for Boys, St. Joseph’s University and Spring Garden Institute of Technology. John and Rosemary moved to West Chester, PA, where they raised their two children. John retired as the Director of Purchasing at Worthington Steel in 2000. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and The Ancient Order of Hibernians. After spending many years vacationing at the Jersey Shore, John and Rosemary fulfilled a lifetime dream of owning a summer home in Sea Isle City, NJ; they moved there, full-timein 2000.

In 2006, John and Rosemary decided to relocate to Ashburn, VA, to be near their family. This last move turned out to be the most rewarding as John was able to experience firsthand the milestones of his grandchildren and enjoy quality time with his family. John was an avid sports enthusiast and always remained loyal to the Philadelphia Eagle’s, Philly’s, and Flyers. John also loved lacrosse and college basketball and stayed true to the Philadelphia teams. He also loved watching his grandchildren participate in sports and other activities and attended almost every game or event. As a resident of Potomac Green 55+ Community, John made many great friends. John also loved playing various card games; pinochle was his favorite. He was known throughout the community as a kind gentleman who always had smile and a nice word for everyone he met. In addition to volunteering at numerous events at Potomac Green, John also volunteered at the local elementary school where he worked with autistic children. John was a member of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Herndon.

John will be missed by many. A privatefamily memorial service was held on Tuesday, July 7. A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date.