Dwyer Engineering Ranked Among Best Workplaces

Leesburg-based Dwyer Engineering ranked in the Zweig Group’s 2020 Best Firms To Work Forawards. The program recognizes the best architecture, engineering, planning, environmental and construction firms to work for in North America.

Dwyer ranked third nationally in the 2020 Best Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing Engineering Firms to Work For category and ranked 21st nationally in the “1-49 Employee” category.

Firms were evaluated on culture, workplace practices, employee benefits, employee retention rates, professional development, and other criteria from both management and staff perspectives.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among this group of winners,” stated President Matt Dwyer. “Our team has worked hard to deliver excellence. I am grateful to their incredibletalent and dedication. Our employee’s experiences and feedback are at the core of this recognition. This survey provided insight into our strengths and identified areas we can improve. Receiving this feedback supports our efforts to continuously improve to better meet our employee’s needs.”

Dwyer Engineering has engineering licenses in 40 states, and has been headquartered in Leesburg, Virginia for 37 years, with a branch office in Columbia, MD.The firm has worked on more than 200 projects in Loudoun County since 2000. For more information, go towww.dwyer.com.