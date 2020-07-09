Loudoun Animal Services Hosts First Free Rabies Vaccination July 17

On Friday, July 17 Loudoun County Animal Services will host a free rabies vaccination event for pets.

The drive-through clinic is open to all Loudoun County residents and will be at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park in the parking lot near Field 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or while supplies last.

Dogs receiving vaccinations at this clinic will also receive a complimentary one-year Loudoun County license.

“We know that COVID-19 has put significant strain on families in our community, so we are grateful to be able to offer this free event,” stated Animal Services Community Relations Manager Talia Czapski. “Even pets in a secure yard or on a leash can have an unexpected encounter with wildlife, leaving them potentially exposed or in mandatory quarantine if not vaccinated. We want to be able to help people keep their pets, and their families, as safe as possible, during these already challenging times.”

All cats and dogs over 12 weeks of age are welcome to attend. Cats should be in secure carriers and dogs on a 6-foot or shorter leash, not a retractable leash. Previous vaccination records are required for those wishing to receive a three-year vaccine. Only one-year dog licenses will be distributed at this clinic. Those wishing to purchase a two- or three-year license may do so online after the event at loudoun.gov/4309/Purchase-a-Dog-License.

Loudoun Animal Services’ first completely free clinic is made possible through donations to the Animal Program Trust Fund. All participants are asked to remain in their vehicles, and face coverings and social distancing are required. Participants are asked to bring a piece of mail or driver’s license with their current address on it.

Drivers should enter Bolen Park on Crosstrail Boulevard from Sycolin Road.

More information about the LCAS community clinics can be found at loudoun.gov/3906/Community-Rabies-Vaccination-Clinic.