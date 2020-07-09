Sterling Homicide Victim Identified as Winchester Man

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the death of a man found in a Sterling roadway early Wednesday morning.

Today, the agency released the identity of the victim.Jose I. Escobar Menendez was 24 years old from Winchester.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

There is no indication there is an ongoing threat to the community, the agency stated.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.