Youth Soccer Felony Embezzlement Case Continued to August

Substitute General District Court Judge Thomas J. Kelley on Thursday agreed to continue the preliminary hearing for Jeffrey and Berkeley Kern—the couple charged with stealing more than $50,000 from a youth soccer club—to Aug. 26.

The Kerns are charged with seven counts of felony embezzlement for stealing from the Old Dominion Football Club—five counts against Jeffrey and two against Berkley. They face 1-20 years in prison for each count.

Jeffrey, 40, worked as a travel team coach with the Old Dominion Football Club. Berkeley, 47, volunteered with the club and was an authorized user of one of its accounts. When the club discovered irregularities in its accounts, the Sheriff’s Office’s Financial Crimes Unit conducted an investigation and determined the couple had used club accounts for personal use on multiple occasions between 2015 and December 2018.

The couple surrendered to authorities in December 2019 and were charged, arrested and released on bond.

In February, a judge agreed to continue the case from Feb. 10 to March 31. The preliminary hearing was again continued in mid-March when Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons issued an order of judicial emergency that closed courts down nearly entirely in response to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic. Kelley this week said the continuation to August would be the last time the case would be pushed back.

pszabo@loudounnow.com