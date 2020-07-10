Former NFL Player Pleads Guilty to Defrauding WMATA

A former National Football League player pleaded guilty today to orchestrating a conspiracy in which his Leesburg company defrauded the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority of more than $300,000.

Brian Carpenter, 59, of Centreville, played for the Washington Redskins, New York Giants, and Buffalo Bills in the early 1980s and was the owner and operator of the Flintstone Group in Leesburg.

According to court documents, the Flintstone Group facilitated the sale and distribution of janitorial products, including products that were specifically labeled and created from Carpenter’s time in the NFL, including an enzyme solvent named “Blitz” and degreaser citrus solvent called “DG-28.”

Carpenter established a relationship with at least two WMATA employees who had assigned agency-issued credit cards as part of their roles as assistant superintendents for the maintenance and custodial services division. The WMATA employees permitted Carpenter to charge their credit cards for supplies that were never in fact delivered. Carpenter then paid kick-back cash payments to the employees. To circumvent WMATA’s internal credit card controls, Carpenter used at least 10 different companies to process transactions on the credit cards and then provided the WMATA employees with fraudulent invoices representing that WMATA paid for and received all of the products it ordered.

When WMATA’s Office of Inspector General began investigating the case, Carpenter provided investigators with altered invoices to make it appear that he had ordered or substituted all of the products that were charged to WMATA. In total, WMATA spent at least $310,000 on products that were never delivered, the investigation found.

Carpenter pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced on Dec. 15.