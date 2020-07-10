Roberts, Leesburg’s ‘Flower Lady,’ Raises $100K for Loudoun Hunger Relief

Rachel Roberts, Leesburg’s own “Flower Lady,” has been raising money for Loudoun Hunger Relief since 2012 through her flower stand on Edwards Ferry Road. This year, she passed $100,000 raised for the hunger nonprofit.

By the end of last year’s growing season, she had raised $90,000 since she began putting the stand in her driveway. This year, she has already raised another $10,000—a record year so far.

According to Loudoun Hunger Relief, that amounts to 400,000 meals for people in need over the last eight years.

Roberts grows the flowers in her garden, and each year gathers blooms, arranges them in her kitchen in purchased and donated vases, and puts them out at a roadside stand with a donation box. She puts in hundreds of hours of work every year—on top of the volunteering she also does at Loudoun Hunger Relief’s pantry.

Flowers are sold on a pay-what-you-can honor system, and customers can drop off cash, checks to Loudoun Hunger Relief, or pay via Venmo to @leesburgflowerlady.

Visit the flower stand at 307 Edwards Ferry Rd, NE in Leesburg or donate directly at www.loudounhunger.org/donate-now.