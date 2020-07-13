Miller Elected Middleburg Vice Mayor; Kirk Resigns Role After 14 Years

The Middleburg Town Council elected Councilman Philip Miller as vice mayor last Thursday night.

Miller, who has served on the council since 2016, was nominated by his immediate predecessor, Councilwoman Darlene Kirk, who is serving her fifth consecutive four-year council term and previously served as vice mayor for seven consecutive two-year terms from 2006 to 2020. Kirk said she needed to step back a bit and that it would not be fair to be re-elected as vice mayor and have to miss meetings while serving in the role.

She said Miller is “level-headed” and “steady” and always has ideas. Miller said the town is in a “good place” at the moment and that it’s constantly inundated with potential dangers, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the county’s rezoning policies that are allowing denser development to encroach on the rural west. He said it would be important to have a lot of energy, especially because the town is taking on many projects, like the move to a new town office.

“We’ve really got to buckle down and keep pushing forward,” he said.

Miller’s term as vice mayor will expire June 30, 2022.