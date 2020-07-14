Judge Reduces Sterling Man’s Charges in Fatal Shooting Case
General District Court Judge Deborah C. Welsh on Tuesday amended charges against the 18-year-oldman charged in connection with a March Sterling homicide.
Bryce T. Thomas was arrested on March 31 and charged with felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent following a March 8 shooting in the area of Rusty Blackhaw Square that left Jeremiah D. Gray, a 20-year-old man from Temple Hills, MD, dead.
Under Virginia law, any person under the age of 29 who was adjudicated delinquent as a juvenile at or above the age of 14 and was convicted of a violent felony faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years in prison. Welsh agreed with the request by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to strike the word “violent” from a description of Bryce’s prior felony conviction. However, she acknowledged the juvenile conviction occurred within the past 10 years, meaning Bryce faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of two years.
Welsh also agreed to reduce Bryce’s felony possession charge to unlawful possession of marijuana, which carries a maximum punishment of a $25 fine, as opposed to a prison sentence of 1-10 years.
Bryce’s case will now move to the Circuit Court for trial.
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office detectives determined the case surrounding Gray’s homicide involved a prearranged meeting between Thomas and a female. When the female arrived with Gray, an altercation ensued between Gray and Thomas, which erupted in gunfire. The female fled and was located by investigators the following day.
Thomas has been held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center since March.
Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Michele Bowman confirmed on Monday that charges related to the fatal shooting have yet to be filed in the case.
pszabo@loudounnow.com
2 thoughts on “Judge Reduces Sterling Man’s Charges in Fatal Shooting Case”
How is this justice for the dead man?
This is how “justice” creates a rotating door for violent criminals. Mr. Bryce Thomas is a multiple felon who is alleged to have used a firearm in the commission of a homicide. And the charges are getting reduced for what appears to be the sole reason of minimizing his time in jail if convicted.
People continue to claim to they want to curb violence yet when a felon uses a gun to shoot down another young man, the “justice” system goes out of the way to reduce the charges and minimize any consequences for violence.
Law-abiding gun owners may well face stiffer sentences for the mere possession of certain items in the near future. Yet convicted felons who shoot and kill others during drug deals skate through the system? How is this protecting society from predators. How is this curbing “gun violence?” How is this protecting Black lives?
Note that Mr. Gray was a young African-American. Mr. Gray’s killer has been offered a deal that minimizes the consequences of his evidently willful and intentional killing of Mr. Gray. Don’t Black Lives Matter? Where is the outrage? This case certainly makes it appear that some judges do not value at least some Black lives. At least this seems to be the case for General District Court Judge Deborah C. Welsh.