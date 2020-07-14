Letter: Mike Panchura, Sterling

Editor: The Pied Pipers of Loudoun County—a.k.a., our six Democrat supervisors—continue to lure our people closer and closer to the dark cave of communism.

The original Pied Piper, you may recall, was a legendary Middle Ages rat-catcher hired by the people of Hamelin, Germany, to lure rats away from the town with his magic pipe. When the people refused to pay for this service as promised, the piper retaliated by using his pipe’s magical power to lure the town’s children away to a dark cave.

Today, we have a pack of Pied Pipers that is similarly luring our citizens closer and closer to the dark cave of communism by promoting totalitarian policies that mirror those we’ve seen throughout history in communist-controlled countries.

The most recent effort underway by our pack of Pied Pipers is to strip away from Loudoun people their accountability over the Sheriff’s Office and to establish a new police force to be directly controlled by Chairwoman Phyllis Randall and her Democrat comrades.We’ve seen something like this before in the former Soviet Union when dictator Vladimir Lenin established the Cheka, the secret police force that Lenin himself controlled and used to silence his political opposition.

A couple of months ago, Supervisor Randall helped to lure 1,000 protesters down the streets of Leesburg, presumably to conduct a civil rights protest over the despicable and tragic death of George Floyd. Unfortunately, within the crowd of legitimate protesters were supporters of the group called “Black Lives Matter,” which we know is a Marxist, communist political apparatus, not a civil rights organization.We’ve seen first-hand on TV for weeks how the BLM has caused destruction in cities across America.

Last year, our pack of Pied Pipers voted not to join with other Virginia counties in supporting our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.We know from history that communist dictators such as Joseph Stalin eventually ordered his Soviet citizens to surrender their firearms leaving the citizens defenseless against his tyrannical policies.

In one version of the original Pied Piper legend, the children who were lured into the dark cave eventually perished. Before our American form of government perishes and we get lured into the dark cave of communism, more of our people need to pipe up to preclude the political powers and policies of our pack of Pied Pipers in Loudoun County.

Mike Panchura, Sterling