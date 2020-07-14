Manslaughter Indictment Issued in Fatal 2019 Crash

A Loudoun grand jury on Monday handed up an involuntary manslaughter indictment against an Ashburn man involved in fatal Belmont Ridge Road crash last summer.

Cimran Awil Sabriye, 19, was being held in custody pending a bond hearing set for Thursday. He also is charged with misdemeanor reckless driving.

The crash occurred Aug. 14, 2019, at 7:20 a.m. on Belmont Ridge Road near Legacy Park Drive. Investigators said a dark gray, 4-door 2012 Volkswagen CC was traveling south on Belmont Ridge Road when it ran off the left side of the road, went over the curb, through the median and into the northbound lanes and struck a northbound 2013 Subaru head-on.

The driver of the Subaru, Ammie K. Cho, died at the scene. Her daughter, who was secured in a child seat, was transported to Inova Loudoun Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Sabriye was transported to Reston Hospital Center for treatment of injuries described as serious, but not-life-threatening.

The crash was investigated by the Virginia State Police and the charges came through direct indictments from the grand jury.