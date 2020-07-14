Randall Switches Push for Police Referendum to Government Structure Study

Plans for Board of Supervisors to seek a voter referendum for authority to establish a Loudoun County police department have been put on hold in favor of a study on the county’s form of government instead, County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said Tuesday night.

Randall said the hundreds of emails she’s had on the topic since announcing the proposal Friday have been split more or less evenly between those opposing and supporting the idea of a police department, but the majority of all of them had one thing in common.

“Almost all of them said we want to see more figures and numbers,” Randall said. “… At some point when your constituents who agree with it and your constituents who don’t agree with it all say ‘we want to see numbers’, you listen to that.”

Rather than focusing just on a possible police department, the motion on July 21 is now expected to launch a study of Loudoun’s form of government overall. Loudoun’s traditional county supervisor model is not the only one available to Virginia counties;in the past, some supervisors have discussed internally whether they should look into other forms of government. Some large and rapidly growing counties in Virginia have switched to other forms of government, which may change how the local government functions and which officers are elected. Fairfax County, for example, operates under the urban county executive form of government, while Prince William County as a county executive government.

A change could affect elected offices other than the sheriff; Prince William, for example, elects a Board of Supervisors, sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney, and clerk of the Circuit Court, but no treasurer or commissioner of the revenue.

If supervisors approve that study, it will be in a tight timeframe. Randall said county staff members would have only 18 months to get it done; she said County Administrator Tim Hemstreet had told her that study could take two years.

Randall previously estimated preparing for the switch to a police department could take two years or more, and intended for that change to begin in 2024, at the end of Sheriff Michael L. Chapman’s current term.

Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) had previously argued county supervisors should take a broader view than just a change to law enforcement.

“[I]t is also legitimate to examine the other Constitutional positions and whether they should remain elected or not,” Letourneau wrote in a Facebook post after news of the now-canceled referendum vote broke. “Whether or not the County wants to make a change, it has been a long time since any of these topics were discussed, and it is reasonable to take a look at them every so often since there are other options available to us.”