Simms Awarded Susan Mills Nursing Scholarship

The Ladies Board of Inova Loudoun Hospital has awarded 40 nursing scholarships totaling $70,000 to nurses who live and/or work in Loudoun County.

Recipients are enrolled in LPN, BSN, RN, MSN and DNP programs at 19 different schools, including The Academies of Loudoun.Awards range from $500 to $3,000.

The $3,000 Susan Mills Scholarship, named in memory of Susan Mills who died in March during her term as The Ladies Board president, was awarded to Adriene Simms. She is an Inova Loudoun nurse working to complete her master’s degree at Liberty University as a nurse educator. She completed her scholarship application by stating, “I enjoy the challenge of meeting people where they are and watching them rise to greatness.”

“It’s comforting to know there is a place in this world where, without a question, I was meant to be. I think a lot of nurses feel this way,” she said. “Nursing is more than a profession—we are called to it and we were meant to do it.”

Since the nursing scholarship program began in 1959, The Ladies Board has awarded nearly $1,945,000 to over 1,275 applicants. Scholarships are funded by The Gift Shop at Inova Loudoun Hospital, Twice Is Nice thrift shop in Leesburg, the Lights of Love remembrance program, and the annual Ladies Board Rummage Sale.