Elsie Marie Menefee, 81, of Leesburg, a kind and gentle soul with an infectious smile went on to her eternal rest on July 6, 2020 at Heritage Hall Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Leesburg, Virginia.

She is predeceased by one son, Eugene Michael Menefee; two granddaughters, Brittney Menefee and Shawntel Renee Menefee; and two sisters, Carolena Alma Townsend and Stella McFadden.

Left to treasure her memories are her five surviving children: son, Harold David Menefee, Jr. (Vicky) of Ashburn; four daughters, Patricia Goodson (Derek) of Leesburg, Alberta Caison (Kevin) of Manassas, Marie Menefee-Campbell (Delaney) of Leesburg, and Sandra Menefee of Springfield; four brothers, Raymond Pollard, Jr., Alfred Pollard both of Culpeper and Anthony Pollard of Salem, Wilbur Curtis (Tompy) Ramey, Jr. of Leesburg; one sister, Carrie Corum of Culpeper; 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and host of aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Viewing and visitation was held at 1 p.m. followed by a private ceremony at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Lyles Funeral Chapel, 630 South 20th Street, Purcellville, VA 20132. Interment will be held at Merion Memorial Park, Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

