HCA Helps Unemployed Secure Insurance Coverage

In Virginia, unemployment has risen to more than 10 percent since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the concerns facing those who have lost their jobs is the loss of health insurance coverage.

HCA Virginia is working to help themsecure temporary coverage while they are unemployed.Those seeking help may call a special hotline,833-867-8771, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Part of our mission is to ensure the health of the communities we serve through our hospitals and healthcare providers,” said John Deardorff, president and CEO of HCA’s Northern Virginia Market and Reston Hospital Center. “An important part of that is to be there in times of need and to ensure lack of insurance coverage and fears about the COVID-19 virus do not preclude people from receiving the healthcare they need. This hotline is a tool for us to tend to the overall wellbeing of our patients and their families, and to remove barriers to seeking lifesaving care in a safe hospital environment.”

Hotline advisors can discuss eligibility and advocacy services appropriate for a variety of scenarios, including continuing an employer’s existing plan for those who have recently lost a job through COBRAand other options;applying for coverage via a spouse’s benefit program; resources that may help offset the costs of health insurance; Medicaid for those that meet certain criteria; and how to enroll with state and federal health insurance exchanges.

These services are offered free of charge. HCA Virginia is not representing any other company or selling insurance plans.

Keeler Named COO at CapRelo

Sterling-basedCapRelo,an international employee relocation and assignment management firm, has named Patti Smith Keeler as chief operating officer.

Keeler most recently served as a consultant to a variety of companies. Previously she worked for Lexicon Relocation as senior vice president of finance where she was credited with helping lead the company’s development during a period of exponential growth, including tripling the employee base, expanding operational capability, and designing and implementing drivers-based financial modeling.

“Patti’s leadership and wide-ranging business experience will help us manage and propel our growth amid changing market dynamics,”said CapRelo President and CEO Barry Morris.“She is strategic, knowledgeable, and has great ability tounderstand all implications of executive decisions.”

In her new role, Keeler will direct the support and policy counseling for clients and their transferees, oversee CapRelo’s home sale program and inventory, manage the expense reimbursement and global compensation processes, create operational efficiencies, and automate processes.She also will serve as a liaison between the Operations and Finance departments.

CapRelo manages more than 10,000 worldwide relocations and assignments annually for major companies. Learn more atcaprelo.com.