Leesburg Council to Narrow Candidate List for Vacant Seat

A month after more than a dozen town residents filed to be considered for a vacancy on the Leesburg Town Council, the process to find a replacement for former council member Josh Thiel has been established.

Tuesday night the council voted on a process that will have each council member select his or her top five choices among the 16 residents who have expressed interest in the appointment. Those rankings are due to Clerk of the Council Eileen Boeing by close of business this Friday, July 17. The list will then be whittled down to the candidates who receive at least four votes from current council members. Those finalists will then be discussed at the council’s July 28 meeting, with an appointment made as early as that night. The council decided it will discuss the appointment during the meeting, rather than in closed session.

The town charter gives the council 90 days from the date of Thiel’s effective resignation—May 31—to fill the appointment, meaning the council has until at least late August to do so. The council traditionally recesses for its second set of meetings in August.

Whomever is chosen for the post will serve until the end of Thiel’s term, Dec. 31. Only two of the 16 candidates—Zach Cummings and Kari Nacy—have filed to be on the ballot for November’s Town Council elections, when the seat up for election, along with the seats of Ron Campbell and Tom Dunn. The mayoral portion of the ballot includes incumbent Kelly Burk and Campbell. Although the latter announced he is suspending his campaign to abide by a pledge by the Loudoun County Democratic Committee to drop out of the race after not receiving its endorsement, Campbell has said he will not ask for his name to be removed from the ballot.

In addition to Cummings and Nacy, the other candidates for appointment are: Marantha Edwards, Tom Marshall, Sharon Babbin, Nicholas Clemente, Gladys Burke, Eric Christoph, Todd Cimino-Johnson, Andy Jabbour, David Kirsten, Dianne Kellum, Zachary Klares, Peter Lapp, Sean MacDonald, and David Miles.

