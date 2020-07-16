Art House at the Drive-In: Loudoun Arts Film Festival Kicks Off Sept. 10

Launching a first-year film festival in the suburbs in the middle of a pandemic is gutsy, crazy or a little of both. And it’s happening right here in Loudoun this fall.

The Loudoun Arts Film Festival makes its debut in September. And while the format isn’t what organizers initially had in mind, the content has surpassed expectations.

“If you had told me beforehand the programming that we’d have, I wouldn’t have believed it. It’s amazing,” said organizer Kaeley Boyle. “It’s got the feel of a local film festival with the credibility of an international one.”

The festival will include a robust virtual component along with drive-in screenings at 50 West Vineyards near Aldie. Organizers also are planning satellite arts programming at 50 West’s sister winery, Sunset Hills Vineyard near Purcellville. Live screenings run Sept. 10-13 and Sept. 18-20, with online screenings starting in early September. Organizers are finalizing the program, which will be released in early August.

