Ashburn Man Charged with Series of Obscene Exposure Cases

An Ashburn man suspected of several indecent exposure incidents was arrested Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jerson Montoya-Mendoza, 24, on Tuesday pulled up in his vehicle next to two adult females who were walking in the area of Ashburn Village Boulevard and Pavilion Parkway. The suspect allegedly exposed himself and was performing a sexual act while watching pornographic material on his cell phone before he drove off.

Montoya-Mendoza was located by deputies the next day and the arrest was made during a traffic stop was while he was driving.

Detectives have connected him to a series of six indecent exposures. The first occurred on Nov. 8, 2019, with additional cases reported in April, May, and June. Three of the cases involved juveniles, the agency reported.

Montoya-Mendoza is charged with seven counts of obscene sexual display in public, one count of indecent liberties with a child, and one summons for display of obscene image while inside a vehicle.

He was held without bond at Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. His trial is set for Sept. 23 in District Court.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information about these incidents or believe they were a victim to contact Detective Johnson at 703-777-1021.